Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce sales of $6.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,306,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.