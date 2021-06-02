Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.41. PDC Energy reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

PDCE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 3.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,582 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.