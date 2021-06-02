Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $104.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $103.90 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $45.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $397.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $398.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $446.65 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $322,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Penn Virginia by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVAC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 619,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

