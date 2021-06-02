Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,647,000 after purchasing an additional 124,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.