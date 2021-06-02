Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.49. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $7.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $19.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $406.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.06. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

