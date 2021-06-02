Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USAK. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USAK stock remained flat at $$16.27 on Friday. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,608. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 189,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

