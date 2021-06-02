Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $28.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. American Software reported sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSWA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,630. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $650.89 million, a PE ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

