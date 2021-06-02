Zacks: Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 562.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.43 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.66.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

