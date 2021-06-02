Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.