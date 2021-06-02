Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.63. 2,268,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,374. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

