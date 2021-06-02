Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. 3M reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,766. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

