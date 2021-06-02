Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 16,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,764. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,593,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

