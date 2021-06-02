Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.41. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

CTAS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.28. 331,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,385. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

