Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23.

In related news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at $848,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $422,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,920 shares of company stock worth $3,638,573 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

