Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings per share of ($1.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($1.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 165,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,946. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

