Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is ($0.03). Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 301,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.36. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.94.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

