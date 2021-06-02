Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 885,815 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

