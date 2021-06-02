Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

MSTR stock traded up $12.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $18,938,090. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

