Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 43.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.29. 662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,053. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

