Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.82. Stamps.com posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.32.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Stamps.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 27.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

