Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

WCN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. 442,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.49. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $554,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

