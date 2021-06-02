Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce $21.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the highest is $21.63 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.