Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

GHG stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

