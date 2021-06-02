Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,890. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $203.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,748. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.