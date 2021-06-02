Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

