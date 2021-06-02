Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.24. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

UNM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 17,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.