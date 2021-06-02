Zacks: Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.93. Woodward posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $2,230,089. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 1,302.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 149,764 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

