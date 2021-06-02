Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Hold

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

