Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 11,848,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,964,768. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

