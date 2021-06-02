Zacks Investment Research Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOV. Cowen boosted their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

