Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Buy

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

FND traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 752,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,496. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

