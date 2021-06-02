Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $196.10 and a one year high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.20.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.36.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

