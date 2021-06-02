Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.56-4.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.20. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $196.10 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.36.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

