Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $196.10 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.36.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.