Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.