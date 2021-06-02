Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $860.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

