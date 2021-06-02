Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 101,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.98 million, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

