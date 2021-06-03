-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.07). LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 118,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

