$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.09. 1,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84. OLO has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

