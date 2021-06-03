-$0.20 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,686. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

