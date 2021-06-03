$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Unifi posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

UFI traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. Unifi has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $478.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $638,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $249,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

