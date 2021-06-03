$0.24 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FFNW traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 11,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

