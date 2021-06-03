-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.32). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,500. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
