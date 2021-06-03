$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

IIIV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 73,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

