$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.80. FOX posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

