$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Graco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Graco has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

