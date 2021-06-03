$0.62 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.53. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

