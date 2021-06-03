$0.85 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.84 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

