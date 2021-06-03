$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.14. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 188,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth about $86,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.