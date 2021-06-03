$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,297. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.